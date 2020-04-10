27th Annual College of Pharmacy Spaghetti Feed Postponed

The annual spaghetti feed hosted by the College of Pharmacy at Idaho State University has been postponed until further notice.
Luckily previous donations and the spaghetti feed held on the Meridian campus raised close to $2,000 for the Make-a-Wish foundation.
The spaghetti feed also helps fund community outreach programs that the pharmacy students work with.
Hope is still strong that they will get to host their spaghetti feed sometime this year.
If you would like to still donate to the College of Pharmacy and the Make-a-Wish foundation you can follow the links below.
College of Pharmacy: https://secure.touchnet.net/C20864_ustores/web/store_main.jsp?STOREID=29&SINGLESTORE=true
Make-a-Wish Idaho: https://secure2.wish.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=donate_now&chid=056-000
