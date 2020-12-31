2nd shipment of Pfizer vaccine huge step for healthcare workers in fight against COVID

As vaccine roll out continues Southeastern Idaho Public Health will receive more vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.
And this second tray of Pfizer vaccine could be a huge step in our fight against COVID.
The new shipment of vaccines will total a little over 1,700 doses from both Pfizer and Moderna.
But the second tray of Pfizer vaccine would be the second and final dose for some health care workers.
With the incoming shipment of a second Moderna tray, SIPH plans on working with their partners to help continue distribution of the vaccine.
Maggie Mann, Director of the SIPH, says "We are getting on Monday the second round for the people who have already had one dose of the Pfizer, so we're very excited to get them that second does so that they can be fully protected. And then the Moderna vaccine we're working with community partners to get them out to those priority populations as well."
SIPH also plans on getting vaccines to residents and employees of assisted living and nursing homes per Governor Little's vaccine roll out plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.