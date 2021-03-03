Three local 9th graders are on track to get their college degrees right after they graduate high school.
Layton Landon is one of those students.
In August of last year, he enrolled in Gem Prep Pocatello.
Now, halfway through his 9yh grade year, he’s already finished his first semester of college.
He plans to get his bachelor’s degree in science and is on track to get it right after he graduates high school.
Gem Prep has two other 9th graders on track to get their bachelor degrees by graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.