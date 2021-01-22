3 month weather outlook from the CPC

The Climate Prediction Center has released their latest 3 month outlook forecast and it's not looking to be favorable for snow.
The CPC is predicting that for the months of February, March, and April we're looking to be warmer and a bit on the average side for our precipitation.
And while chances are that we may not get the big snow event some have been hoping for, Service Hydrologist Link Crawford with the National Weather Service in Pocatello, says we may still have one decent snow event.
"We can't throw in the towel and say winter is over already. We definitely still have good chances for snow over the next week or two weeks. We might not have excessive amounts of snow but we are going to have a couple of snow events move through, and even when things look average or even when forecasts are a little below average you can still have a window in there in the middle of it where you can still get a burst of activity and get some snow."
