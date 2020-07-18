Idaho State Police Press Release:
On Friday, July 17, 2020, at approximately 3:10 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatal crash, on US20 at milepost 342, south of St. Anthony.
A 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara, occupied by four juveniles, was traveling westbound on US20. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled. All four were not wearing their seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle.
One juvenile succumbed to their injuries at the scene. One juvenile was transported by ground ambulance to Madison Memorial. Two juveniles were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, one by ground ambulance and one by air ambulance. Two of those juveniles later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Next of kin has been notified.
The eastbound lanes of US20 as well as one of the westbound lanes of US20 were blocked for approximately three hours.
This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
