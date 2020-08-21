3 Year Anniversary of the 'Great American Eclipse'

Three years ago eclipse mania struck the nation as the 'Great American Eclipse' made it's way through the US.
As visitors from neighboring states flocked to eastern Idaho, many Idahoans were preparing for the event weeks in advance.
Restaurants, hotels, and even gas stations where getting ready to see an increase in customers that day.
The event grabbed so much traction that rumors of roads closing and even terrible weather began to spread.
Discouraging some would be visitors from entering Idaho.
The Idaho Department of Transportation had to release a statement dispelling the rumors so that visitors would still make it to the Gem State for a prime look at the once in a life time eclipse.
