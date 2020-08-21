3 Year Anniversary of the 'Great American Eclipse'

Weather Alert

...THE AIR POLLUTION AND CAUTION STATEMENT FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY REMAINS IN EFFECT... DUE TO WILDFIRE SMOKE, THE AIR QUALITY REMAINS UNHEALTHY IN BONNEVILLE, BUTTE, CLARK, FREMONT, JEFFERSON, MADISON AND TETON COUNTIES OF IDAHO. AIR QUALITY IS EXPECTED TO FLUCTUATE BETWEEN UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS AND UNHEALTHY FOR ALL THROUGH THE WEEKEND. THIS ADVISORY WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL AIR QUALITY HAS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED. THOSE INDIVIDUALS WHO ARE SENSITIVE TO INCREASED PARTICULATE OR SMOKE LEVELS ARE ENCOURAGED TO AVOID PROLONGED OR STRENUOUS OUTDOOR ACTIVITY. ALL OTHERS SHOULD LIMIT PROLONGED OR STRENUOUS OUTDOOR ACTIVITY. YOUR COOPERATION IS APPRECIATED. ANOTHER STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 11 AM MDT MONDAY. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE ACCESS THE DEPARTMENTS WEBSITE AT HTTP://AIRQUALITY.DEQ.IDAHO.GOV THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY DIVISION, IDAHO FALLS IDAHO REGIONAL OFFICE. CONTACT AT 208 528 2650.