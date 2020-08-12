"Last week, deputies identified an inmate reporting and showing symptoms of sickness and took steps to isolate that inmate away from the others in the housing unit. The inmate was tested for the COVID-19 virus and showed a positive result late last week." says Bonneville county Sheriff Paul Wilde. This week, more than two dozen other inmates also tested positive at the jail.
Due to one inmate testing positive for the virus, all the other inmates in that housing unit had to be tested for the virus this week. In total, 34 out of 35 inmates in that pod tested positive.
Dr. Jeff Keller says, "Nobody in there had symptoms. We asked, 'Is there anything you all need or want?' They asked for increased access to Tylenol and ibuprofen in case they had a headache or something, and that was given to them. We're going to check on them daily though."
The inmates in that pod cannot interact with inmates from other pods, and staff are screened multiple times a day to help keep the virus from spreading to other inmates.
The jail currently has just over 300 inmates inside with a capacity of just over 500. The sheriff says they've kept down the jail population during the pandemic as one way to help slow the spread of the virus once it eventually made its way inside the facility.
There are additional preventative measures in place at the jail. Dr. Keller adds, "We've issued extra sanitation supplies and masks to all the inmates. The inmates are not required to wear the masks in the dorms, but they are required to wear the masks when they're outside the dorms."
The inmates who tested positive are asymptomatic, and the inmate who originally tested positive is no longer feeling ill.
Sheriff Wilde says they are following CDC protocol to keep the inmates and staff safe but wants people to realize "a jail is not the Marriott, it is a jail. But, our jail is taken care of. We maintain it. We make sure that there is a medical staff there that take care of our inmates."
Eastern Idaho Public Health says the jail's confirmed cases will be added to total number of cases for the county. However, they are not considered active cases because inmates are isolated from the general population.
To read the press release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, please see the PDF attached at the top of this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.