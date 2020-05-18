40 years ago on this day, history was made, as Mount St. Helens erupted leaving the Pacific Northwest under covers of darkness.
Leola Hulet, a former resident of Yakima, Washington, remembers how she was informed of the eruption.
"Our Sunday school teacher, she tried to figure out why there was clouds outside because we weren't supposed to have storms. The janitor of the church came down and said 'get the kids ready, get them to their parents so they can get them home' and she wanted to know why and so he said Mount St. Helens erupted."
The eruption sent ash 15 miles into the air and blacked out the sun for most of eastern Washington and northern Idaho.
Leaving many in darkness while raining down ash.
The ash came down for a few hours, leaving some areas in eastern Washington with up to a foot of ash.
Libby Howe, a former resident of Clarkston, Washington, confirms how the midday sun disappeared that day.
"It was noon and we were getting out of church and there was just this wall of black that came, like coming across the sky and it was night. It was like it was night time in the middle of the day and i remember that clearly. I remember it being so dark."
The dark clouds were apart of the ash plume that Shannon Kobs Nawotniak, an Associate Professor of Geosciences at Idaho State University explained, was strong enough to circle the entire globe.
"When Mount St. Helens erupted the ash cloud from that eruption traveled the entire world, circled back in 15 days."
Meteorologists in Seattle were able to pick up trace amounts of ash in the upper atmosphere through satellite imagery, after getting caught in the jet stream.
The jet stream, on that same day, carried and deposited the ash in traceable amounts as far as Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.