In September, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District's school board voted to retire the Pocatello High School mascot the Indians at the end of the school year. The board held another meeting Tuesday night and didn't decide what the new mascot will be. However, the board did decide how the community will be included in the final decision.
In September, the school board voted to retire the Indians mascot at the end of the current school year. The community was asked to submit ideas for a new mascot through mid October.
A mascot committee was created. They vetted 185 submissions and narrowed it down to nine. After which, the student body was broken down into teams to promote each mascot and show how it would improve the school.
From there, the top four were selected. They are: bison, phantoms, thunder and wolves.
On Tuesday night, the school board meeting was at times confrontational. "Changing the name from the Indians is just plain stupid!" one man in attendance energetically announced.
At other times, the meeting was much calmer. "Thank you for your leadership during these most trying times," Mary Anne McGrory (president of the PTA) said speaking directly to the board. "Thank you for allowing us to have a seat at the table and to have our input taken into consideration. We know the decisions are not always easily reached, or received."
At the meeting, the board discussed whether it would move forward with the top four choices for the new mascot. They decided to drop wolves as an option for the new mascot because another school in the district already uses wolf imagery (that school does not have sports teams).
Mountain lions will replace that option as it was next in the running.
The board also decided to add a fifth choice which combines the name thunder with imagery of bison.
Board members also approved a questionnaire that will be made available to the public in a few days. With the questionnaire, everyone in the community will be able to help make the final decision.
Towards the end of the meeting, board members made it clear that deciding to retire the Indians mascot was never an easy decision.
"It's not to demean anything. It's not to hurt anything. It's not to take away any of that pride or that history," Jackie Cranor explained.
When the public questionnaire is finalized, KPVI will give you a look at what questions are on it as well as how you can vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.