We have an update to a story we reported on last October when a Chubbuck landmark burned down. We have a sneak peak at designs for the rebuild.
"Slowly but surely. Going like a three-legged turtle with two broken legs," says Doug Hagen about the progress for the new the new 5 Mile Inn II.
He continues, "The sooner that gets done and we get our permits from the city, the sooner we can get this going [and] have a bigger, better, newer building in Chubbuck, Idaho; that quite frankly used to be a landmark. It needs to come back."
Doug Hagen is the owner of the 5 Mile Inn. It's an establishment that's been in the community for decades.
Last October, a grease fire destroyed the building. So, Hagen is working with Booth Architecture to bring the landmark back.
Owner and architect for Booth Architecture Ted Booth says, "Anytime something like that is removed from the community it makes it tough, and it's a void for people. It's nice to be able to bring this back."
Progress is starting to make headway six months after the fire, and Hagen says it's been hard fought. He says, "They don't have plans for this sort of thing. So, you're starting from the ground up."
Progress so far has been slow, but all those involved in the project are making sure the new 5 Mile Inn II is around for decades to come.
Booth says, "It's all masonry, non-combustible construction; similar to what was there, other than this will be totally non-combustible."
The new construction will be in the same spot as the old building, it will be slightly larger, and adhere to modern-building codes. All while aiming to conserve the atmosphere community members loved.
Booth says pointing to the building plans, "We have the seating area, code-compliant ADA restrooms, the larger kitchen, bar area, pool [table], dance floor, and so forth."
During the last six months, community members rallied around Hagen in support. They are why he is so ready to get the new 5 Mile Inn II finished.
He says, "I need to get it back for them. I think they're more excited about it than I am."
When thinking about being open and operating once again Hagen says, "We're excited. We can't wait to see you all again and it's going to be cool."
Construction on the new building hasn't started yet but could be finished by early 2021.
