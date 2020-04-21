50th Anniversary Earth Day during the Pandemic

Wednesday marks the 50th year anniversary of Earth Day and even with the pandemic continuing we can all still benefit from it.
Earth Day as we know it this year will be different as planned events have been canceled or postponed.
But the Environmental Protection Agency is still wanting citizens to help spread awareness for the 50th anniversary.
Such as by going online to learn about the history of Earth Day, the EPA and more.
Jim Werntz, Director of the EPA Idaho Operations Office, tells us; 'The EPA website is really a solid source of information. I steer citizens there all the time because its got a wealth of information."
To learn more about Earth Day: https://www.earthday.org/
To learn more about the EPA: https://www.epa.gov/earthday
