The Shoshone Bannock Vocational Rehabilitation Program invites you to attend the 6th annual Job & Resource Fair at the Shoshone Bannock Hotel & Event Center in Fort Hall.
The job fair will have over 70 regional employers accepting applications with on the spot hiring.
