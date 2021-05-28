Students finishing 7th and 8th grade will have an opportunity to learn about engineering and robotics through a camp at Idaho State University.
Camp participants will engage in hands-on learning and career exploration in the transportation field. Engineering camp activities include building bridges, competing in the West Point bridge design competition, breaking materials, racing boats and launching water bottle rockets. The robotics portion of the camp will be spent designing, building and programming VEX robots. At the end of the camp, students will test their robots in a friendly competition.
Students may choose to attend one week of either the engineering or robotics camps or they may attend the full two-week camp covering both engineering and robotics. The camp will be held at Idaho State University June 14-18 and 21-25 on Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Lunch will be served free of charge.
To learn more about the camp or to submit an application, please visit isu.edu/cee/camp or contact Katie Hogarth at hogakat2@isu.edu, (469) 400-3972 or Bruce Savage at brucesavage@isu.edu, (208) 240-0198. Applications will be accepted until the camp is full.
