Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 to 37 degrees are anticipated, especially in outlying areas northwest of American Falls Reservoir. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 2 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Lower Snake River Plain from American Falls to Blackfoot. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 4 AM to 9 AM MDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds can cause blowing dust with reduced visibility and difficult driving conditions. Strong winds can also cause enhanced wave action on area lakes resulting dangerous boating conditions. Frost can damage or kill sensitive vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&