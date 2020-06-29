8th Anniversary of the Charlotte Fire

Eight years ago, the Charlotte Fire erupted just south of Pocatello near the Mink Creek area.
The wildfire started on June 28th and burned for 24 hours before firefighters were able to extinguish it.
As the fire headed north, it burned 66 homes in that time period. This lead to around one thousand people being evacuated from their homes and luckily no one was injured or killed.
The wildfire was investigated and deemed human caused but accidental by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
In total over one thousand acres of dry cedar and sagegrass were burned.
Pocatello Fire Chief David Gates explains why it didn't burn more.
"Clearly the biggest fire of my career this far. We got lucky the wind shifted on us in the late afternoon and kind of burned the fire back on itself, otherwise I think we would've lost more homes. But you know sometimes you're lucky."
