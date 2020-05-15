It was a team effort to orchestrate Friday’s flyover for essential workers in Pocatello.
Two A-10 aircraft from the Idaho Air National Guard’s Wing teamed up with two F-15E’s aircraft from the Mountain Home Air Force Base 366 Fighter Wing.
Lt. Col. Chris Borders with the Idaho Air National Guard says there’s about a thousand mile per hour difference between the two aircraft, with the F-15E being much faster.
He says the four aircrafts flying over East Idaho on Friday were flying at just under 300 miles an hour.
“It’s a great training opportunity to plan a mission like this with our active duty Air Force partners, taking similar aircraft like really fast F-15’s and our really slow A-10’s and get them to a rendezvous point in the sky to link up at a specific time to hit all these communities per the schedules,” says Lt. Col. Chris Borders, Idaho Air National Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.