During the pandemic, many people are looking for ways to support local businesses. Others are looking for ways to support health-care professionals. Two Jackson Hole women are doing both at the same time.
KPVI News the Works for You Journalist Kade Garner says, "It's now kind of a huge organization. How does that make you two feel?"
Lisa Roarke says, "Overwhelming sometimes."
Meagan Murtagh says, "The first two weeks were a little overwhelming."
Many of us are feeling overwhelmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Jackson Hole residents Lisa Roarke and Meagan Murtagh, that feeling has become even greater over the last six weeks.
It started when they heard the pandemic was causing a local bagel shop to close.
Murtagh says, "We decided to text like 25 friends just to see if we could raise some money to buy some bagels and then we'll drop them off at the hospital; and within two hours we had over $2,000."
Since then, the two have raised over $51,000.
Murtagh says, "We thought it would be one bagel run."
With the success of that first bagel run, the two women decided to start an initiative they call "The Hole Quarantine." Locals could donate money that would be used to shop at locally-owned businesses for supplies and food which would then be donated to hospital workers.
The community jumped on board.
Lisa Roarke says, "It's been really good to see how the community has come together to help us and help each other."
The community donated to the cause in droves, meaning the initiative could serve even more people.
Roarke says, "It snowballed in a really good way to be able to go from helping not just health care workers but also families in need, food-insecure families, helping other front-line workers: so, the post office, grocery stores, different community organizations and resources."
Now six weeks since their venture to help a local business and their local health-care workers started, the two plan on helping for as long as they're needed.
Roarke says, "We want to say we're in it for the long run. We hope we don't need to be. Hopefully we can start opening back up, but if we can continue helping the community, and helping the businesses, and the business owners, and the community workers then we're here."
With the success of "The Hole Quarantine" two similar initiatives have been started in the Teton Valley and Bozeman.
To learn how to donate, visit: https://www.theholequarantine.com/
