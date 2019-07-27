A Basketball Camp for Everyone

Made up of athletes from kids as young as six to adults past the age of 50, Hoop Camp is for everyone.
A father and son team, both played sports at Idaho State University, now travel the country bridging social gaps through the use of different sports. This weekend in Pocatello, that sport was basketball.
Since 1994, volunteers have given more than 30,000 hours of their time to make sure Hoop Camp is a success. The volunteers work with athletes of varying abilities and teach them different basketball skills, but these new skills have a dual purpose.
Hoop Camp Executive Director Steve Garrity says, " It really has nothing to do about sports. It's all about inclusion, involvement in the community, it's about social awareness, it's about healthy lifestyle, and just including those people who are different into our regular mainstream of life."
Hoop Camp is a nonprofit that is volunteer based. No volunteer, or staff, is paid for his or her work.
Garrity has a special connection to Pocatello after playing college sports at ISU and then marrying a woman from the area. He makes it a goal to bring the camp back every year.
To learn more about participating in future Hoop Camp activities go to www.hoop.camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.