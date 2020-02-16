A freeze on property tax bill is gaining momentum at the legislative session in Boise.
Former State Representative Dustin Manwaring says tax seems to be the theme of this legislative session.
In particular, property tax and how to reduce property taxes or changes in the state of Idaho.
Manwaring says a bill passed through the house rev and tax committee and is up on the floor of the house to freeze property taxes statewide for one year.
“The hottest thing is to watch what this does, this particular bill does because I would say there’s a decent chance it could pass the full house this coming week and be over on the senate. I’m not sure it’s the best solution, but I also think, and I know our cities are against it. City of Pocatello and City of Chubbuck have come out against the solution and most of the local tax paying districts in Idaho are against it,” says Dustin Manwaring, Former State Representative, District 29, Pocatello.
Manwaring says the bill is driven by the Boise area home values rising so rapidly in the last couple of years and a lot of tax payers are asking for some relief.
