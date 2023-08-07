A new Idaho based company is using stickers to save lives.
More fatal and non-fatal crashes happen during the summer than at any other time of year. With nearly a month left till the end of the "100 Deadliest Days," now is the time to think about those most at risk. According to the CDC, about 8 teens died every day in 2020 due to motor vehicle crashes. Those who are ages 16 to 19 have a fatal crash rate nearly three times that of drivers 20 and older. The new company "How's My Teen Driver?" is using something simple to combat a very real problem.
Co-Founder Andrew Fuller explains.
"There's a sticker package that gets delivered to their home that lets everyone in the community know where they went on the road they're participating in. How's my team driving? And what a beautiful thing that it's done, as it's done three things, and we were shocked when we beta-tested it. Number one, every kid, when we told them about or had a beta test, said, I'm not putting this on the back of my car.
Just like when a cop pulls in behind you and you're a law abiding citizen, so am I. Why is it that we're checking everything? We're looking at our speedometer; we’re ten and two, we're using blinkers when we wouldn’t always used. When we're looking over shoulders, even though we use the blinkers. We're doing all the attentive driving so we don't get in trouble by the cop. What it's done internally to these children is it's made them slow down or participate in the right driving practices to keep them safe."
The stickers are placed on the back of the vehicle with a phone number, QR code, and link that community members can use to anonymously report the teens driving habits. Parents receive notifications in real time.
The Company officially launched on August 1. During its six months of beta testing, it reported nothing but positive reviews from parents who said that their teens driving habits had improved. Enrollment into the program and contact information for the company can be found on it's website.
