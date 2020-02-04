A city employee who has worked for Pocatello for nearly 30 years will be retiring this month.
Melanie Gygli, who is the Director of Planning and Development for the City of Pocatello, has been an employee since April 1990.
She had held many positions in the Planning and Development Department and was appointed as Director 3.5 years ago.
A few highlights from her career were her participation in the Community Development Block Grant which helped low to moderate income families with improvements and home repairs that were needed.
Her selection as employee of the 4th quarter in 1992, and being awarded the Dick Emerson Community and Volunteer Service Award by NeighborWorks Pocatello in 2014.
Melanie Gygli, Director of Planning and Development for the City of Pocatello said, "It really has been absolutely my pleasure to be able to work with the community and to do things for that I think probably helped even not even that it was a big thing that happened necessarily but maybe a lot of small things where I was able to help an individual."
After retiring Melanie plans on traveling, spending more time with her family, and volunteering in the community.
