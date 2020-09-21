Students are scribbling away at notes as they continue through their radiological control technician course at the Shelley Adult Training Academy.
The academy, which is a for-profit school, prepares students to enter the work force in multiple different labor fields that are in high demand.
David Porter, President of the academy, talks about the programs that they offer.
"We have a program where, it's a joint apprenticeship training committee. So there's 9 different craft where individuals can get enrolled into the apprenticeship programs, and then we have our technology program."
While the courses all vary in length, they are all in highly sought after labor fields.
The courses were based on labor needs in eastern Idaho but can also be used in other states.
Porter tells KPVI that, "As a registered apprentice with the department of labor, their apprenticeship would travel or they obtain the journeyman status it will travel through any of the united states or their territories."
As many might have guessed their most popular course deals with nuclear energy.
So much so that they are adding another section for students to still enroll in.
Porter said, "The radiological control technician, let's take that; that's a class that currently we have folks that are signed up for up to the year 2022. This year because we have such a backlog, again we don't think its right to wait 2 years to enter our program. Its a very good program but I wouldn't want them to wait 2 years."
Helping ensure that Idaho's workforce continues to grow.
The academy will be holding an open house on Monday October 19th, from 6 PM to 7 PM.
Interested students can also visit and see the school anytime during the week.
For more information on the school and Porter House, Inc click here. You can also call them at (208) 522-4336.
