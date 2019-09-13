A Different Kind of Medicine

The Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday in Idaho Falls is just one of nearly 600 across the country. Comedy is being used in Pocatello tonight to get an early start on fundraising for the cause.
Bright lights illuminate the Comedy Project stage and this particular show will help shine light on a serious subject.
Advocate for the Alzheimer's Association Jen Chance says, "Unfortunately at this point, I think my dad, when I visit him, may recognize me. I'm not sure if he knows why, but I think just having the presence of people that make him feel comfortable around him can put him at ease."
Chance's 64 year-old father is living with Alzheimer's.
Seeing the changes he's gone through, as well as the adjustments her family has made, led Chance to becoming an advocate for the Alzheimer's Association.
Chance says, "This is a way that I feel I can do something, not only for them, but five million other Americans that are battling Alzheimer's and 16 million caregivers that are battling as well."
According to the Alzheimer's Association, one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer's or another dementia. It's the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and there is no cure.
The walk in Idaho Falls Saturday and Chance's partnership with the Comedy Project aim to raise money for Alzheimer's care, support and research.
One hundred percent of ticket sales from the Comedy Project's performance Friday night will go to the Alzheimer's Association. This benefit performance is a first for the group.
Comedy Project Board Member Jacob Andrysiak says, "We wanted to do something bigger. Kind of go above and beyond, and part of that is getting into do benefit shows for various causes and connecting with different community groups."
For families living through the changes brought on by Alzheimer's, this may be one of the best ways to raise awareness.
Chance says, "No matter what circumstance we're in, when it gets a little dark you need some encouragement and laughter is great medicine."
The Walk to End Alzheimer's is tomorrow morning at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls. Same-day registration opens at 10:00 a.m.
