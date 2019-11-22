For the past two months, we've been following a local man who visited Yellowstone National Park for the first time, and has since fulfilled another life-long dream.
This past Sunday the Oakland Raiders played the Cincinnati Bengals, and 36 year-old Charles Buck was there to see it.
The E.L.F. (Enriching Lives and Families) Project is a local charity that's like Make-A-Wish for adults. The organization helped raise thousands of dollars to take Buck to his first-ever NFL game.
He was able to see his favorite team play at its home field and he even met some heroes.
Buck was worried his team might lose the day he attended, but that wasn't the case. The Raiders pulled through and beat the Bengals 17 to 10.
To see past stories on Buck's journey to his first NFL game go here: https://www.kpvi.com/news/local_news/getting-to-the-gridiron/article_12b93a50-01df-11ea-81a2-77914084c833.html
Or here: https://www.kpvi.com/news/local_news/never-too-old-to-make-a-dream-come-true/article_cf57bd36-f2c0-11e9-b531-3f0e9f114778.html
To see Buck's trip to Yellowstone go here: https://www.kpvi.com/news/local_news/care-center-takes-residents-on-trip-of-a-lifetime/article_2c6dd86a-df1c-11e9-be9a-571a33b63482.html
