A Fair Fundraiser

One booth is serving hot pastries at the Eastern Idaho State Fair and those hot pastries earn money for good causes.
At the fair, scone nuggets have been a staple for years.
Shelley Cheer Team member Halle Russell says, "I like them with cinnamon and sugar. Yes. They're really good."
The Shelley Cheer Team showed up to the fair early Wednesday morning to serve those cinnamon scones to raise money for the squad.
Shelley Cheer Team Captain Bayle Biorn says, "We are selling scone nuggets to help raise money for our Spud Day, our Easter egg hunt. Kiwanis helps with a bunch of stuff like that. And then, we also receive $500-ish to help our squad to be able to have more stuff."
It's not just the Shelley Cheer Team that will be able to raise some money at the fair. Every day at the scone nuggets booth, there is a different youth group. Each group comes out to the fair to raise money for their different clubs, groups and activities. It's a great way for the youth groups to meet the community and raise money.
To raise as much money as possible, youth groups like the Shelley Cheer Team will have to get hands-on in the kitchen.
Russell says, "They press the dough and then they bring it out and you use a pizza cutter thing and just cut it into cubes."
Those cubes of dough turn into hot scones and everyone has a favorite way to eat them.
Biorn says, "Definitely extra honey butter. You have to get the extra scoop of honey butter. That's about it."
The Kiwanis Club sponsors the scone nuggets booth that allows youth groups to fund raise at the fair.
