A local family is homeless after their trailer was destroyed.
The fire happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the Camelot Estates in Chubbuck.
The trailer is a total loss.
Four family members were in the trailer-house at the time of the fire but thanks to working smoke alarms, they were able to get out safely.
But, four kittens died in the fire.
00:02:40 LEW PHELPS
"I've never been a cat person but I would give up all that stuff to not see those little kitties to go through that. It just breaks my heart and I went back in because I didn't know where my dog Laker was, we have a black lab and so I ran back into the flames and by the time I realized, they called and said oh don't worry about it Lew, Laker is outside. I turned around and the door just had flames coming up over the ceiling and it was a whole ugly thing, where fire seems to take on a personality, and I did get burned a lot, I don't know if you can see my hand or not, but we're going to the doctor today, I've got a lot of burns, " says Lew Phelps.
The family is staying in a hotel for now, but they are not sure where they will go from there.
They do have a 'Go-Fund-Me' account set up.
The fire is still under investigation.
