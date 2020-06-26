A four year project at a Veteran’s Memorial in Downey is complete.
A giant mural that covers an entire wall of a building on Main Street in Downey has taken the artist over three years to paint.
The American Legion Auxiliary in Downy raised about $6,000 dollars for the project.
It also includes a name plate with 180 veteran’s names on it.
“Because we felt like the veterans, not only here, but everywhere, we opened this wall up to veterans from everywhere because of the recognition that they need and deserve, because if it wasn’t for our veterans, I wouldn’t be standing here right now,” says Bonnie Beck, President, American Legion Auxiliary, Downey.
There will be a dedication ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial on July 11th at 11:00 a.m. on Main Street in Downey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.