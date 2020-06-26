Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.