The pandemic has postponed or canceled countless events nationwide, but Blackfoot decided to keep their celebration going.
Members of the Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce worked closely with Mayor Marc Carroll for months to make Celebrate Blackfoot a reality. The all-day event included a car show, snowmobile races over the water, and had double the hand sanitizing and hand washing stations.
Staff members said they wanted to throw this event for the community, but also give people a sense of hope in these trying times.
Jake Day, one of the organizers of the event told KPVI, "I can sound grandiose but I really hope people gain a little bit of hope that life can go on and we can still be responsible."
"With everything going on in the world right now,” explains Mindie Loosli, another event organizer, “we needed something like this and we felt like we could do it safely."
The day wrapped up with a showing of “The Goonies” for Movies in the Park.
