A local bank branch is closing its doors soon.
Dan and Glenda Jacobs have been banking at Wells Fargo for over 25 years.
“We walk in the bank and it’s hi Dan, hi Glenda. I mean they know us by name,” says Glenda Jacobs, Pocatello.
But that may change now that they have further to go to do their banking.
“Not very happy of it really. I mean now we’ve got to drive clear to the other end of town, inconvenience, because we live right over here. I mean now we’ve got to travel,” says Dan Jacobs, Pocatello.
Wells Fargo sent out a letter this month to their customers informing them that the branch on Main Street will be closing May 13th at noon.
“I was really kind of hurt that they would close it down, knowing it’s the only one on this side of town and you know when you bank that long with somebody and you bank with those people that are in there, it becomes a family kind of thing,” says Glenda.
Wells Fargo officials tell KPVI that it wasn’t an easy decision to make and they continually evaluate their branch network and make adjustments based on customer use, market factors, economic trends and competitor actions.
They say that process leads to both expansion and consolidations.
According to officials, more customers are using their wide range of digital capabilities for many of their banking needs and as a result, more transactions are happening outside the branch.
“And the other thing that’s irritating to me is a lot of these people are losing their jobs,” says Dan.
Officials say employees that currently work at the Main Street branch can apply for other positions within the company and they will offer job search resources and other support as they transition to the next phase of their careers.
Wells Fargo officials say accounts will not be impacted and two other branches will remain open on Yellowstone Avenue.
They also say they are selling the building on Main Street.
