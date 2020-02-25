A local book drive is getting underway.
The National Honor’s Society local chapter Phi Kappa Phi is celebrating their 50th anniversary at Idaho State University with a children’s book drive.
Members of the local chapter of Phi Kappa Phi on the ISU campus say their goal is to help increase the level of learning in society, on campus and in the community.
The children’s books they collect will be distributed to local non-profit organizations in the area.
“Like here, would be Aid for Friends Homeless Shelter, Casa, the court appointed special advocate program. The Family Services Alliance and others in town that need, that can use children’s books. So we’re asking the community to look on the shelves and find good children’s books that they are no longer using,” says Larry Gebhardt, Community Member of Phi Kappa Phi.
Gently used and new books can be dropped off at the Oboler Library or at the Rendezvous Center on the ISU campus.
“Gently used is probably what we really want, so that the signal we’re sending to a parent or a child is that other kids have read this book. You know if pages are worn, that means it’s been read a bunch of times,” says Gebhardt.
Phi Kappa Phi members say their motto is ‘Let the Love of Learning Rule Humanity.’
“We take that to heart. We want to promote learning and education in ways that we can and this is one way to take action on that value that is inherent in the organization,” says Sandi Shropshire, Phi Kappa Phi Member.
The children’s book drive will run until the end of March.
