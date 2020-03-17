Normally during Spring break, one local business is the place to go to keep the kids entertained.
But as KPVI’s Deanne Coffin reports, the Outer Limits Fun Zone had to make a difficult decision.
“The emotions are there because we care about our community,” says Stacy Miller, Owner of ‘Outer Limits Fun Zone.’
Stacy Miller, the owner of ‘Outer Limits Fun Zone’ in Pocatello says out of the safety and concern for their guests and employees and based on the CDC recommendations, along with all the school closures, they have decided to close their facility.
She says it was a difficult decision to make, but says it’s the right one for the community.
“It was a hard decision to make because we’re so community oriented and so many people rely on us to have fun and have great food and come and create memories with family and children, that it was hard to let people down, with birthday parties, corporate events and everything that was going on these next couple of weeks. We felt like we were letting the community down and that’s not what we’re about,” says Miller.
Miller says she made over 40 phone calls to people about canceling group events and giving refunds.
“We hadn’t seen an affect prior to this, but I think as things progress and recommendations of going from 50 in a group gathering to 10 in a group gathering, there’s no way we could accommodate that and create the safety aspect for our guests and our employees,” says Miller.
Millers says while they are closed down, they are going to take advantage of the time to make some changes and upgrades to the facility.
“We’re going to come in and do some remodeling and some painting and some different things like that so it will be a fresh spot when people come back,” says Miller.
Miller says they have a total of 42 employees that will also be affected by the closure.
“We’re going to help our people out. That’s one thing that we’re about,” says Miller.
Miller says they will still do ‘to go’ food orders for the next couple of days and will bring it out to your car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.