A Local Company Cleans the Ambulances for Blackfoot FD

Normally you can find paramedics inside an ambulance, but today it was a cleaning crew.
Servpro of Blackfoot and Pocatello are easing the burden currently placed on first responders, by cleaning and disinfecting their vehicles.
Tyler Hargis, Owner of Servpro Blackfoot and Pocatello, had this to say.
"you know first responders they don't really get a break from this virus that's going around. They're extremely essential".
And while the fire department clean their vehicles regularly, this gives them a we'll deserved break.
Hagris said, "these ambulances were spotless before we got here, they do a great job of keeping them clean. So we're kind of just putting the cherry on top and making sure they are in tip top shape for them".
Servpro also plans to offer the free service across another local city.
Hargis, told us more about what city they were going to next.
"Next week we'll be down in Pocatello doing the same thing there. We're going to be hitting the fire station, all the ambulances, police departments, we've got all that lined up. So its our way of giving back".
Hargis says it's a job they're happy to do, to take care of those who take care of us.
"We love helping our first responders. That's one of my main goals, is to ensure they're properly protected and ready to serve the communities".
