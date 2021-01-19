An old credit union has a new name.
ISU Credit Union announced today that they are changing their name to Lookout Credit Union on February 1.
The credit union used a marketing agency to rebrand their company and will continue to serve the education community and expand to surrounding businesses.
“After significant research and a strategic brand process, our organization has reached the decision to rename the credit union. We are confident that our new name accurately reflects the core of our membership, the educators, first responders, medical professionals, and public servants who stand watch over our community, sacrificing a part of themselves to make the world a better place for all. This change will help us continue to grow bigger, stronger and reach more people in Idaho, while providing our current members with the same outstanding service,” commented ISUCU’s CEO Doug Chambers.
Over the years, ISU Credit Union has expanded their membership base and has become well known for outstanding service and a commitment to community outreach. This new brand will allow Lookout Credit Union (formerly ISU Credit Union) to serve more Idaho residents with greater access, more expansive services and lower fees.
The more members the credit union can serve across the state, the more ability the organization has to serve the community and honor their legacy of serving Idaho State University’s students, faculty and staff.
“The credit union is ensuring that we are continually investing into the university’s faculty, staff and students and that their financial needs are continually being met at a high level of excellence,” Chambers said. “Idaho State University will always be a part of the credit union’s soul.”
The not-for-profit was established in 1952 and currently has over 28,000 members in southeastern Idaho and has over $279 million in assets.
