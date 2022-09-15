A local event is looking for volunteers.
The 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' event needs volunteers for both their Idaho Falls and Pocatello walks.
The Idaho Falls walk will be this Saturday at Snake River Landing.
Registration starts at 10:00 a.m. and the walk starts at 11:00 a.m.
Then on Saturday September 24th there will be another walk in Pocatello at Cotant Park with the same time frame.
Volunteers are needed for set-up and take-down and are asked to come at 7:30 a.m.
"The numbers are growing and growing, especially here in Idaho, so it needs to be something that we're taking seriously, people know about and can get questions," says Shelly Jones, Manager for the 'Walk to End Alzheimer's.
Volunteers also get a free T-shirt.
For more information you can visit act.alz.org/walk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.