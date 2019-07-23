A local free clinic is seeing a rise in patients.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin met with the Pocatello Free Clinic board members and their local provider to find out why the increase in patient volume.
Providers like Paul Haislip come in five days a week to the Pocatello Free Clinic to provide health care services for people that can’t otherwise afford it.
The clinic is a non-profit that is funded through donations and is one of the longest continuously operating free clinics in the country.
“Typically an average day can be from 10 to 15 patients,” says Paul Haislip, Main Provider at Free Clinic.
Pocatello Free Clinic officials say they’ve seen a 44 percent increase in patients, compared to this same time last year.
“It is a significant increase and although we don’t know the exact reasons, one of the things that we can definitely point to is our new partnership with the Crisis Center which is right next door,” says Sherrie Joseph, Pocatello Free Clinic Board Member.
After outgrowing their old facility, they’ve recently moved to their new location in the former Farm Bureau building next to the Crisis Center, where the clinic has agreed to provide medical treatment services for them.
The free clinic provides medical and dental services, hearing exams and monthly evaluations with a chiropractor.
“We operate on less than a $250,000 dollar budget on an annual basis, which is huge when you think about the community we’re supporting and the number of patients that we’re seeing,” says John Iasonides, Pocatello Free Clinic Board Member.
Dr. Grace Jacobson has been on the free clinic’s board for about 40 years and has seen a lot of changes over the years.
“I think probably from totally all volunteer staff to a staff today that’s paid if we have enough money,” says Dr. Grace Jacobson, Pocatello Free Clinic Board Member.
“Obviously when we get more people, the price goes up, so we’ve seen a more strained financially on what we can do with what our budget is,” says Haislip.
The Pocatello Free Clinic has two main fundraisers a year to generate money for the clinic.
If you would like to donate to the clinic, you can send your financial support to 1001 North 7th Avenue, Suite 155, Pocatello, Idaho 83201 or make as gift online at their website.
