A local home went up in flames overnight.
Bannock County Sheriff's Office Detective Jeremy Taysom tells KPVI that a residential home on the corner of 3rd and Main Street in Downey became completely engulfed in flames just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday night.
Officials say family members were inside the home when the fire started, but were able to get out of the house safely.
No injuries were reported.
Downey Fire, Lava Fire and Inkom Fire were all on scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
