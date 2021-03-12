Pocatello Police tell KPVI that 20-year old Neicon Loveless of Pocatello was involved in an altercation with another individual just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.
It happened on the 1000 block of Wilson.
During the altercation the victim was stabbed multiple times.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Loveless was contacted by officer and taken into custody.
Loveless has been booked into the Bannock County Jail and charged with aggravated battery.
