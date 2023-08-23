A local mayor is retiring before the end of his term.
Lava Hot Springs Mayor Jon Thomson tells KPVI that he is retiring four months prior to the expiration of his term in December of this year.
Mayor Thomson says his retirement is effective as of Thursday August 24, 2023.
Mayor Thomson declined to comment on why he is retiring early.
He served eight years with the City of Lava Hot Springs, six of those years as mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.