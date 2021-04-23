A Local Public Nature Trail Has Been Vandalized

A local public trail has been vandalized.
Jennifer Jackson with Idaho Fish and Game says the Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello has been the site for a couple of vandalism incidents involving graffiti.
She says several of the signs have been tagged.
The first incident was during the weekend of March 27th and 28th.
They believe the most recent incident happened sometime during the evening hours of Sunday April 18th or possibly the early morning hours of Monday April 19th.
Jackson says they are looking for information from the public.
“We’re not really sure who is responsible for this vandalism, whether it’s one individual or more or the same individual each time. It’s really tough to investigate incidents like vandalism. These are the kind of events that occur, you know, usually when on one is around, usually during evening hours, not always, but it makes it tricky to try and resolve these kinds of cases and that’s why we really rely on the public to help us out,” Says Jennifer Jackson, Idaho Fish and Game.
There is a GoFundMe account set up to raise award money for information leading to the arrest of the tagger.
If you have any information about either of the incidents, you are encouraged to call the Regional Pocatello Idaho Fish and Game or local law enforcement.
The GoFundMe account is set up by Shawn Lowry ‘Reward for Arrest of Paradox Poc.’
