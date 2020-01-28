A local student got to be ‘Mayor for the Day’ and KPVI got to tag along.
Irving Middle School, eighth grader Evie Bidwell is ‘Mayor for the Day.’
With that comes a day of learning how city operations work as she shadows Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad around city hall.
On the agenda is a tour of city hall and some of the departments that include engineering, human resources, the legal department and an overall look at what city workers do.
“I want to learn as much as possible and I want to be able to experience and see as much as possible so I can better understand our government and our town and how I can help it in my place as a student,” says Evie Bidwell, ‘Mayor for the Day.’
During the school year, a new ‘Mayor for a Day’ is chosen from the city’s middle and high schools once a month. The selection is made by the school and a different school is represented each month.
“So our teachers would nominate who they best felt represented our school and what our school is striving to achieve this year, which was empathy and so I was nominated by my English teacher,” says Bidwell.
Mayor Blad says their goal is to educate the students about city government, but also make it fun for them too.
“We want them to truly have a good experience of what it really is and I would like them to get to know who their Mayor is and get to know what the city does as a whole,” says Mayor Brian Blad, City of Pocatello.
The ‘Mayor for the Day’ says she hopes to take what she’s learned from this experience and share it with others.
“There’s a lot of things that we can learn from our city, no matter where we are or what we’re doing and I feel like the organization that they’re doing and the collaboration that all these people have and the friendship is a great thing to be able to learn and take back to our school,” says Bidwell.
As far as Evie’s political future goes, she says that although she respects the Mayor and the job he does, she wants to be an attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.