A local temple under construction is making progress this week.
Not even a year into the construction of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Temple in Pocatello, and already the framing of the structure outlines the shape of what the new temple will look like.
Elder Roger Prewitt, who oversees the construction of the temple says that since they broke ground last March, they are right on schedule of the two to three year project.
“We’ve done a lot in a year. You can tell that now we have the temple up so it actually looks like a temple and unfortunately a lot of the things that have been done now are the things that get done quickly to make it look like a temple and some of the other processes take a lot longer and you won’t see as much change in the temple as you’re seeing right now, but I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot in the last 10 and a half months,” says Elder Roger Prewitt, LDS Missionary Overseeing Temple Construction.
Construction workers are placing anywhere from 40 to 550 pound stones onto the temple.
“It’s timeless. It’s just a beautiful stone that will look fresh for a long time,” says Elder Prewitt.
The stone they are using is called ‘Temple White Granite’ and comes here from China, but Elder Prewitt says it can be a challenge placing it on the temple.
“When the pieces are cut in China, they are cut to fit, each of them are individually numbered and the pieces are put together like a puzzle and so you hope that everything that comes, fits in its place,” says Elder Prewitt.
Around 80 construction workers from here in Idaho to Brazil are on site daily.
As for the temple itself, right now it stands 189 feet high, but once the Angel Moroni statue arrives and is mounted on top, it will stand just under 200 feet in the air and will be visible from many locations around the area.
“The temple as it’s complete, is going to really stand out on the hillside, especially during the day when it’s bright, or at night when the temple is all lit up. I think it’s going to be a beacon for people to see,” says Elder Prewitt.
Thousands of visitors have visited the construction site of the temple and leave with a small token to remember their visit by. A small bag that contains some of the ground breaking sand, a pebble that represents the foundation of the temple and a picture of the temple.
“It’s really helped us being far away from home to feel so welcome and the people are so enthusiastic about having a temple built here and we’re so excited and to have them come up and see us and we’ve made so many friends here, just in this short time and it makes us feel like we’re home,” says Sister Glenda Prewitt, Oversees Temple Construction.
Elder Prewitt says you are going to see a continuation of the stonework and they will soon be installing windows on the exterior of the temple and then the roofing.
