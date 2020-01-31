Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO AFFECT CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST IDAHO SUNDAY AND MONDAY... A STRONG PACIFIC SYSTEM WILL MOVE THROUGH IDAHO ON SUNDAY AND BRING WINTRY CONDITIONS TO CENTRAL AND EASTERN IDAHO SUPER BOWL SUNDAY AND MONDAY. SNOW WILL START IN THE CENTRAL MOUNTAINS AROUND MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT AND SNOW WILL SPREAD EAST DURING THE DAY SUNDAY BEHIND A STRONG COLD FRONTAL PASSAGE. CONFIDENCE LOW IN FORECAST SNOW AMOUNTS BUT FOR NOW 2 TO 6 INCHES IN THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN WITH 2 TO 4 INCHES IN THE SNAKE PLAIN AND SOUTH CENTRAL HIGHLANDS AND 4 TO 10 INCHES IN THE EASTERN AND SOUTHEAST MOUNTAINS. TRAVEL WILL LIKELY BECOME DIFFICULT IN ALL AREAS SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT WITH WINDS TURNING NORTHERLY SUNDAY NIGHT AS MUCH COLDER AIR MOVES IN. EXPECT TO SEE SOME BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW AS WELL AS TEMPERATURES DROP WITH THE NORTHERLY WINDS INCREASING. TIMING DETAILS WILL LIKELY IMPROVE ON SATURDAY SO STAY ABREAST OF THE LATEST FORECASTS AND THE LIKELY ADVISORIES, WARNINGS OR WATCHES ISSUED ON SATURDAY.