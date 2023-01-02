A local tow company offered a free tow over the holidays.
Denny's Wrecker Service has a program called 'TOWED" that stands for 'Towing Operators Working to Eliminate Drunk Drivers.'
They will take anyone and their car home during the holiday for free.
It started on December 14th and went until New Year's Day.
They've been offering this service since the 1980's.
They normally average about 64 tows total each season.
"We want to give back, so that's our service project for the year, but it's the awareness. We've seen so much property damage and heartache that goes along with drinking and driving and we want to prevent that for everyone," says DeAnn Wilson, CEO, Denny's Wrecker Service.
In the last 18 years they've done 1,164 free tows home.
