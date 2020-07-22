A local traditional event has been canceled.
City of Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England announced that ‘Chubbuck Days’ has been canceled this year due to the Covid pandemic.
The original event was scheduled for August 7th and 8th.
The Mayor says of all the things they had to adjust to over the last months, this was by far the hardest decision.
“It kind of breaks my heart. ‘Chubbuck Days’ is a decades old process here in the City of Chubbuck. We love that weekend that we share with one another. It was probably the hardest thing that I’ve had to decide not to do,” says Mayor Kevin England.
