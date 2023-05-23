A local woman battling cancer received a surprise gift on Monday.
Elisa Magagna has been battling melanoma cancer for over two years now and has been going through treatments.
On Monday the Shannon Wilker Foundation surprised Elisa with a check for one thousand dollars.
After hearing that she's been having car problems with the car that gets her to and from treatments, they donated an additional $750 dollars.
Elisa says this money will help a lot and came at a time when it was most needed.
"Fighting cancer is hard. The things you go through along the way and trying to stay strong for your family, but also, you know it's been hilarious, but our truck, the door doesn't close all the way. I've had to take a rope to tie the door closed between the windows, and so this means a lot. I really appreciate just, people have been so kind. I think that's the number one thing I've learned through all of this, is just love. The love from the family and friends and just people around, it's just been incredible," says Elisa Magagna.
Elisa is the author of 'Two More Years' and just recently wrote another book called 'Ring the Bell.'
That book will be out July 4th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.