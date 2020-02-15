A "monstrous" amount of people flock to library to support "controversial" reading program

In January we told you about some controversy surrounding the Reading Time with the Queens program. It's a privately-sponsored program that is held monthly at the Marshal Public Library in Pocatello. Program volunteers dress in drag (bright-colored and appropriate clothing for children to see) and read, sing and give prizes to children.
The program has used the Marshal Library consistently for just under a year, but just recently a local man threatened to protest February's Reading Time with the Queen.
Saturday, the event had its largest crowd ever.
The snow didn't discourage a parasol patrol from showing up. Volunteers used umbrellas to create a colorful barrier for children going to the library so the children would not see or hear any protesters.
Not a single protester showed up.
Inside the library, it was a full house.
The room used by Reading Time with the Queens has a limit of 75 people, but more than double that showed up. So, the queens held two separate reading times in order to read and sing to as many children as possible.
Ironically, this month's theme was "love" even after all the hate the group received these last few weeks.
Cali Je, who runs Reading Time with the Queens, said the theme was love to go along with Valentine's Day. To make the theme even more fun, the group chose books about loving monsters, with costumes to match.
The theme of love is also part of the program's mission: "To have drag performers read stories that will teach us how to accept and love others."
Showing love for others is why many supporters showed up, including Miss Bonneville County 2020.
Ayriss Torres says, "I noticed it was getting some grief, I guess, in the community. Especially from other people, and I thought, well since I'm a veteran, I'm also a queen. I can do and be whatever I want, and I think it's really important to show children the same thing."
The next Reading Time with the Queens is scheduled for March 21 at 11:30 a.m. at the Marshall Public Library. The theme will be Dr. Seuss.
To read our original story that discusses the library's involvement with the program, visit: https://www.kpvi.com/news/local_news/pocatello-library-faces-backlash-for-providing-space-for-reading-time/article_88445286-42bd-11ea-8b1f-bb67c7bdeb27.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.