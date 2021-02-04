A new family friendly recreation and fun center is coming to the Gate City.
The owners of Snake River Doodles and Friends is preparing to open up a 3,000 square feet facility called the ‘Party Barn.’
It will be located on Garrett Way in Pocatello.
The ‘Party Barn’ will be a place for all ages and no alcohol.
The fun center will include games, a dance floor, DJ’s and live music and movie nights.
“The community is excited that we’re starting something that we’re staying in the community with what we’re doing and that there’s going to be somewhere for fun for the kids that’s safe for all ages,” says Nikki Jorgensen, Party Barn Owner.
Jorgenson says they are shooting for March 6th to open.
