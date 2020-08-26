A new local business may be music to one’s ears in Old Town Pocatello.
The One One Seven Music Lounge will be hosting their grand opening this Friday.
The music lounge is named after its address which is located at 117 South Main Street.
The new beer and wine lounge will play a variety of music, including live music.
“We want to really emphasize local talent around here, so we’re going to be fishing out for local bands and stuff, so that they have a place to play and we have some good music going on,” says Brian Reid, One One Seven General Manager.
The grand opening will be this Friday at 7:00 p.m. and it’s free to get in.
