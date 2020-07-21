A new local farmer’s market is starting up on Wednesday.
The Portneuf Valley Farmer’s Market is branching out and sponsoring the new Chubbuck Farmer’s Market.
The Chubbuck Farmers Market will be held every Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. right next to Geronimo’s in Chubbuck.
Market officials say the market will have vendors that include food, produce and crafts.
“It’s a fun area and it’s really expanding and growing right now and we just feel like it’s time to bring in the market. Let’s have a market there too,” says Wendy Swore, President, Portneuf Valley Farmer’s Market.
The first Chubbuck Farmer’s Market starts on Wednesday and goes all the way through the first week of September.
