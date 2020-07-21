Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 (BELOW 6000 FT) AND 413 (BELOW 6000 FT)... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH THIS RED FLAG WARNING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 410 (BELOW 6000 FT) UPPER SNAKE RIVER VALLEY/IDAHO FALLS BLM AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413 (BELOW 6000 FT) CARIBOU RANGE/CARIBOU NF. * TIMING...2 PM TO 11 PM MDT ON WEDNESDAY.. * THUNDERSTORMS...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FROM MONSOON MOISTURE MOVING UP FROM THE SOUTH. * PRECIPITATION...TRACE TO LESS THAN 0.10 OF RAIN WITH LOCALIZED SLIGHTLY HEAVIER AMOUNTS. * OUTFLOW WINDS...OUTFLOW WIND GUSTS OF 45 TO 55 MPH ARE POSSIBLE IN THE VICINITY OF THUNDERSTORMS. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY BASED ON THESE CRITERIA FOR SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO: - THUNDERSTORM COVERAGE OF 25 PERCENT, WITHOUT SPECIFIC RAINFALL CRITERIA. &&