A New Memorial Has Been Set Up for Tylee Ryan and Joshua 'JJ' Vallow

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&