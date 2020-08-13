A New Memorial Has Been Set Up for Tylee Ryan and Joshua 'JJ' Vallow

A new memorial has been set up for Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
Janeese Summers has been following the case ever since the two children came up missing last year.
Summers says last week someone cleaned up and took all of the flowers and pictures from the memorial that was set up on a fence that was on Chad Daybell’s property, close to where the children’s remains were found back in June.
A neighbor in the area let Summers and her friend start a new memorial across from the old memorial after Summers says Lori Vallow’s son Colby Ryan was in town and wanted to leave some things for his siblings and didn’t have a place to put them.
Summers says this new memorial gives people a place to come and grieve and leave something in honor and remembrance of Tylee and JJ.
Summers put up a new banner that says ‘Justice for Tylee and JJ’ at the new memorial.
“I think a lot of people were upset that it was taken down, so the area that we have put it in now is across the street and we’re just asking people when they come to just be respectful because Chad’s children are grieving also and they need some space, but this gives people an area to still do that but hopefully be respectful,” says Janeese Summers, Rexburg.
Janeese says they plan to go to the new memorial on Sundays to make sure the area around it stays clean.
