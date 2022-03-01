A new Miss Pocatello was crowned over the weekend.
22-year-old Taylor Eubanks won the title on Saturday night.
It's her fourth pageant she's participated in.
Her talent was playing the piano.
Her social impact initiative statement is 'Stand Up and Speak Out Against Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence.'
"It has a very personal meaning to me. I've had my own experience with that. I have friends who have had experience with it and it's something that I think everyone needs to be aware of so that when somebody comes forward to them and needs help that even if it's not happening to you, you know how to help those other people, because I feel like people are so scared to talk about it and so they close themselves off and I don't want that to happen to people," says Taylor Eubanks, Miss Pocatello.
Taylor's younger sister Reagan won the title of Miss Pocatello's Outstanding Teen.
Taylor will go on to compete for Miss Idaho in June.
