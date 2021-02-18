A new ramen and sushi bar is coming to the Gate City.
Hokkaido Ramen & Sushi Bar is located on Quinn Road in Pocatello.
The owner, Tom Cai says it will be a traditional Japanese comfort foot and fine dining restaurant.
He says the atmosphere will be modern and relaxed for customers to enjoy their meal.
“We try to give our customers that feeling, you know, they are in Japan, this is where the ramen food comes from, that kind of feeling,” says Tom Cai, Owner, Hokkaido.
Pocatello will be their fourth location but their first location in Idaho.
They are also working on one in Idaho Falls that they hope will be ready by April.
They are hoping to have their soft opening for the one in Pocatello next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.